The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday suspended one of its corporators in the Firozabad city in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly buying a seven-month-old boy from child traffickers, PTI reported.

Vineeta Agarwal, the BJP corporator in ward number 51 of the Firozabad Municipal Corporation, and her husband Krishna Murari Agarwal had allegedly paid Rs 1.80 lakh for the child. They allegedly did so as they wanted a male child, but had a daughter.

Rakesh Shankhwar, the chief of the BJP’s Firozabad unit, said that Agarwal has been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

The child was said to have been kidnapped from the Mathura railway station on August 24. He was recovered by Government Railway Police personnel.

A week ago,a 7 mth old child was kidnapped from a platform at the Mathura rly stn - as his parents slept. Today,cops arrested 8 people - incl 2 docs ,a BJP corporator and her husband. Docs allegedly sold kid to couple for 2 lakh rs .Kid recovered… man in cctv also arrested. pic.twitter.com/sJJHS7DSGL — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) August 29, 2022

The Government Railway Police have arrested eight persons, including Agarwal and her husband. A doctor couple allegedly running a child trafficking racket – Prem Bihari and Dayawati – was also among those arrested, The Indian Express reported. The couple reportedly runs a hospital in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

The remaining four persons who have been arrested are Deep Kumar, Poonam, Manjeet and Vimlesh. According to the Government Railway Police, Kumar was a part of the child trafficking gang, while Vimlesh and Poonam worked as auxiliary nurses.

Radha Devi, the mother of the infant who was stolen, had filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police, based on which the complaint was registered.

“All eight persons were produced before a local court Monday, which sent them to jail,” Government Railway Superintendent of Police (Agra) Mohammed Mustaque said. “The gang members had sold the baby for Rs 1.80 lakh. Efforts are on to trace others.”