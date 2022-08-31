The Karnataka Police on Wednesday said that they have filed a case against minister Anand Singh for allegedly threatening a family over a land dispute, PTI reported.

Singh, who is Karnataka tourism, ecology and environment minister, and three others have been booked under the Prevention of Atrocities Against Scheduled Castes-Scheduled Tribes Act as well as sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint was filed by D Polappa, who alleged that the minister had threatened to burn his entire family after he asked him to resolve a land dispute in Hospet. Polappa, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste community, and another group have been locked in the tussle over the property.

On Tuesday night, the complainant and five of his relatives attempted to set themselves on fire near the Hospet rural police station. However, they were rescued and taken to hospital, the police said.

A case has also been filed against Polappa and his relatives for attempting to die by suicide, India Today reported.