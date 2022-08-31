Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by a Delhi court after the Enforcement Directorate named her in a chargesheet in a money-laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Bar and Bench reported on Wednesday.

Special Judge Parveen Singh has directed the actor to appear before the court on September 26.

The summons was issued after taking cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate on August 17.

Chandrashekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police on August 7 for allegedly extorting around Rs 215 crore from Shivinder Singh, a former promoter of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, and his wife Aditi Singh. He had allegedly impersonated the Union home secretary, law secretary and an officer in the prime minister’s office while speaking to them.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating a money trail in the case, alleged that Chandrashekhar used the money gained by cheating and extorting high-profile individuals to buy gifts for Fernandez.

“Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion,” the Enforcement Directorate claimed.

He also gave $1,72,913 (about Rs 1.3 crore) and 26,740 Australian dollars (nearly Rs 14 lakh) to Fernandez’s family members out of the proceeds of crime through co-accused Avtar Singh Kochhar, an international hawala operator, the central agency alleged.

The investigating agency also claimed that Fernandez was aware that the gifts given to her were the proceeds of crime.

In April, the agency had attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore belonging to the actor.

In two statements to the Enforcement Directorate recorded in August 2021 and October 2021, Fernandez had told the agency that she received three designer bags from luxury brands Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets as gifts from Chandrashekhar.

The actor also said that she had returned a Mini Cooper car that Chandrashekhar had gifted her.

Her lawyer has claimed that Fernandez is a victim of conspiracy.