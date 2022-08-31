A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. India’s GDP grew by 13.5% in April-June quarter: The growth rate for the same three-month period last year was 20.1%.
  2. Delhi court summons actor Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case on September 26: The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar used money gained from extortion to give gifts to the actor.
  3. Delhi lieutenant governor to sue AAP legislators for ‘false’ corruption charges: The MLAs have accused VK Saxena of swapping banned currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he led the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.
  4. New Jersey Independence Day parade organisers apologise for offending Muslims: Rights groups had criticised Indian Business Association for blatant display of hate at the rally on August 14.
  5. Need BJP-mukt Bharat,’ says Telangana CM at meeting with Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar: Kumar criticised the Narendra Modi-led government for refusing to grant special category status to Bihar.
  6. Nearly 60% of fake notes seized in 2021 were of Rs 2,000 denomination, shows NCRB data: After the 2016 demonetisation exercise, there has been an increase in the seizure of fake currency, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.
  7. Suspended BJP official Seema Patra arrested for allegedly torturing Adivasi household worker: Patra allegedly assaulted the woman with rods and hot pan and forced to lick urine off the floor.
  8. Church vandalised in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district: A car belonging to the priest of the church was also set on fire.
  9. Third Assam madrassa bulldozed in a month after CM claims institutions being used as ‘terror hubs’: ‘What we are seeing is that jihadi elements have infiltrated and taken cover under the guise of imams,’ said Himanta Biswa Sarma.
  10. Lucknow civic body removes ‘illegal’ shops outside Samajwadi Party office: Officials said that the shop owners were sent several legal notices in the last six months to remove the structures.