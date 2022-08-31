The big news: Indian economy grew by 13.5% from April to June, and nine other top stories
Other stories: Delhi court summoned Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case on September 26, and Delhi lieutenant governor to sue AAP over false charges.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- India’s GDP grew by 13.5% in April-June quarter: The growth rate for the same three-month period last year was 20.1%.
- Delhi court summons actor Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case on September 26: The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar used money gained from extortion to give gifts to the actor.
- Delhi lieutenant governor to sue AAP legislators for ‘false’ corruption charges: The MLAs have accused VK Saxena of swapping banned currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he led the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.
- New Jersey Independence Day parade organisers apologise for offending Muslims: Rights groups had criticised Indian Business Association for blatant display of hate at the rally on August 14.
- ‘Need BJP-mukt Bharat,’ says Telangana CM at meeting with Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar: Kumar criticised the Narendra Modi-led government for refusing to grant special category status to Bihar.
- Nearly 60% of fake notes seized in 2021 were of Rs 2,000 denomination, shows NCRB data: After the 2016 demonetisation exercise, there has been an increase in the seizure of fake currency, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.
- Suspended BJP official Seema Patra arrested for allegedly torturing Adivasi household worker: Patra allegedly assaulted the woman with rods and hot pan and forced to lick urine off the floor.
- Church vandalised in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district: A car belonging to the priest of the church was also set on fire.
- Third Assam madrassa bulldozed in a month after CM claims institutions being used as ‘terror hubs’: ‘What we are seeing is that jihadi elements have infiltrated and taken cover under the guise of imams,’ said Himanta Biswa Sarma.
- Lucknow civic body removes ‘illegal’ shops outside Samajwadi Party office: Officials said that the shop owners were sent several legal notices in the last six months to remove the structures.