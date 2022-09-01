Security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district killed two suspected militants, in a gunfight on Wednesday night, the police said. The two allegedly had links with terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The gunfight broke out in the Bomai area of the Sopore town, the police said.

The two suspected militants have been identified as Mohammed Rafi, a resident of Sopore and Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama district. Rafi had earlier been booked twice under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, according to the police.

“Both were involved in several terror crime cases,” Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said. “As per input, they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore area.”

Killed JeM terrorists were categorised &identified as MohdRafi of Sopore & KaiserAshraf of Pulwama. Terrorist Rafi was earlier booked underPSA twice. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. As per input they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore area: ADGP Kashmir https://t.co/n0JY0CLlXt — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 31, 2022

A civilian sustained injuries during the gunfight, and has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar. He is in stable condition.

On Tuesday, the police had said that three suspected militants, allegedly having links with Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in a gunfight with security personnel in the Shopian district.