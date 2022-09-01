A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Has Gujarat High Court ever adjourned bail pleas for 6 weeks, Supreme Court asks police while hearing Teesta Setalvad case: High Court issued notice on the activist’s plea on August 2 and listed the case for September 19. Supreme Court said that Setlavad was being made an exception.
  2. ‘How is selective information leaked to media?’ Jharkhand MLAs ask governor: The state government is in crisis ever since the Election Commission has sought disqualification of the chief minister.
  3. Twitter starts testing edit button for paid members: Tech experts have warned that users could use the feature to change their statements after others have retweeted or endorsed them.
  4. Gatherings banned in Assam’s Bongaigaon district a day after madrassa was destroyed by authorities: On Wednesday, the Markazul Ma-Arif Quariana Madrassa was razed after the administration said it was ‘structurally vulnerable and unsafe for human habitation’.
  5. August GST collection crosses Rs 1.43 lakh crore – 28% increase since last year: In July, Rs 1.49 lakh crore were collected as revenues in Goods and Services Tax.
  6. Karnataka Lingayat seer arrested for sexually assaulting minor girls: Meanwhile, the hearing in the anticipatory bail plea filed by Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was deferred to September 2.
  7. ‘BJP’s Operation Lotus failed miserably,’ says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP wins vote of confidence: BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Assembly and all AAP leaders present in the House voted in favour of the motion.
  8. MNS worker booked for assaulting woman who objected to banner outside her shop: The party workers did not have permission to put up the banner, the woman alleged.
  9. After pregnant Indian tourist dies in Portugal, health minister quits: Marta Temido had been facing criticism for her decision to temporarily close some emergency obstetric services at hospitals.
  10. POCSO charges added to FIR after authorities find girl, who was killed in Dumka, was minor: The police had initially claimed that the girl, allegedly set on fire by her stalker, was 19.