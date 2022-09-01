The big news: SC questions delay in Teesta Setalvad’s bail hearing, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jharkhand MLAs asked governor how information is being leaked to media, and Twitter started testing edit button for paid members.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Has Gujarat High Court ever adjourned bail pleas for 6 weeks, Supreme Court asks police while hearing Teesta Setalvad case: High Court issued notice on the activist’s plea on August 2 and listed the case for September 19. Supreme Court said that Setlavad was being made an exception.
- ‘How is selective information leaked to media?’ Jharkhand MLAs ask governor: The state government is in crisis ever since the Election Commission has sought disqualification of the chief minister.
- Twitter starts testing edit button for paid members: Tech experts have warned that users could use the feature to change their statements after others have retweeted or endorsed them.
- Gatherings banned in Assam’s Bongaigaon district a day after madrassa was destroyed by authorities: On Wednesday, the Markazul Ma-Arif Quariana Madrassa was razed after the administration said it was ‘structurally vulnerable and unsafe for human habitation’.
- August GST collection crosses Rs 1.43 lakh crore – 28% increase since last year: In July, Rs 1.49 lakh crore were collected as revenues in Goods and Services Tax.
- Karnataka Lingayat seer arrested for sexually assaulting minor girls: Meanwhile, the hearing in the anticipatory bail plea filed by Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was deferred to September 2.
- ‘BJP’s Operation Lotus failed miserably,’ says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP wins vote of confidence: BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Assembly and all AAP leaders present in the House voted in favour of the motion.
- MNS worker booked for assaulting woman who objected to banner outside her shop: The party workers did not have permission to put up the banner, the woman alleged.
- After pregnant Indian tourist dies in Portugal, health minister quits: Marta Temido had been facing criticism for her decision to temporarily close some emergency obstetric services at hospitals.
- POCSO charges added to FIR after authorities find girl, who was killed in Dumka, was minor: The police had initially claimed that the girl, allegedly set on fire by her stalker, was 19.