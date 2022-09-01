A Bharatiya Janata Party worker was shot dead by five unidentified men inside a garments showroom in Haryana’s Gurugram on Thursday, NDTV reported.

The assailants were already inside the shop when Sukhbir Khatana entered. They shot at him as soon as he walked in.

“Sukhbir Khatana was badly injured,” said Deepak Saharan, deputy commissioner of Gurugram Police (west). “He died on the way to a private hospital.”

BJP worker and former vice chairman of Sohna Market Committee, Sukhbir Khatana gunned down by unknown assailants in broad daylight on Gurudwara Road #Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/tLxm4YqgxM — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 1, 2022

Khatana was a former vice chairperson of the Sohna Market Committee in Gurugram. He is said to be a close aide of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, NDTV reported.

Khatana was also preparing to contest for the zilla parishad elections.

A murder case has been registered. The police are checking closed-circuit television camera footage from the spot located on Gurudwara Road near Sadar Bazar.