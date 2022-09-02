A shooting attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner failed on Thursday night after a man pointed a pistol in her face, but the gun did not go off despite pulling the trigger, according to a statement from President Alberto Fernández.

In a video, Kirchner, a former president, is seen greeting a crowd outside her home in Argentine capital Buenos Aires. A click is heard as a man surges forward and brandishes the gun just inches away from the vice president’s face.

The 69-year-old then flinches backward, unharmed.

A 35-year-old Brazilian man, identified as Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, was arrested from the scene, according to Argentina’s official news agency Télam.

Addressing the nation late on Thursday night, Fernández described the attempted attack as the “most serious incident since we recovered democracy” in 1983, The Guardian reported.

Fernández said the gun was loaded with five bullets but failed to fire when triggered.

“We can disagree, we can have deep disagreements, but hate speech cannot take place because it breeds violence and there is no chance of violence coexisting with democracy,” he added.

The president also declared Friday a national holiday to allow citizens to “express themselves in defence of life, democracy and in solidarity” with the vice president.

Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa described the incident as an “attempted assassination”. “When hate and violence prevail over debate, societies are destroyed and situations like these arise: attempted assassination,” he wrote in a tweet.

Since last week, hundreds of Argentines have gathered in front of the home of Kirchner in her support, as she is facing trial on corruption charges. She has been accused of fraudulently awarding public works contracts in her stronghold in Patagonia and faces up to 12 years in jail if convicted. The verdict is expected at the end of the year.

Kirchner, who has parliamentary immunity, said the trial was an instance of “political persecution”. She has served as Argentina’s president from 2007 to 2015 and was the first lady from 2003 to 2007.