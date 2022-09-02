Supertech Limited said on Thursday that site of the demolished twin towers in Noida will be used for another housing project, reported ANI.

On August 28, Apex and Ceyane towers build by the private developer were demolished after the Supreme Court found they were violating multiple construction norms. The towers were built on the green area of Supertech’s multi-storey housing society called Emerald Court in Noida’s Sector 93A.

RK Arora, the chairperson and managing director of Supertech Limited, told ANI on Thursday that the land will be used for the new housing project after the company gets an approval from Noida Authority and consent from the homebuyers of Emerald Court.

On August 31, 2021, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the twin towers for violating building norms in collusion with Noida Authority officials.

The Supreme Court had upheld the April 2014 ruling by the Allahabad High Court that directed Supertech to demolish the twin towers. The High Court had found that Supertech flouted regulations regarding fire safety and the distance that needed to be maintained between buildings.

The Supreme Court had ordered Supertech to refund all those who had purchased flats in the 40-storeyed towers within two months at an annual interest rate of 12%.

“We have refunded 95% of the homebuyers of Ceyane twin towers,” Arora told ANI on Thursday.

He added that Supertech is either giving property or returning the money with interest to those who are left.

The twin towers were the country’s tallest structures ever to be demolished.

Mumbai-based firm Edifice Engineering had partnered with South Africa-based Jet Demolition to prepare the blast plan and execute the explosion. Around 3,700 kilograms of explosives were drilled into 9,640 holes in the buildings, reported Mint.