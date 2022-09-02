A 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday for killing four security guards in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city, the police said, according to PTI.

Inspector General of Police Anurag said that they picked Shiv Prasad Dhurvey in the morning. “There is high probability that he is the main person behind the incidents in Sagar,” he said. “Our investigations are underway.”

During interrogation, Dhurvey said he wanted to murder a police officer as well, The Quint reported. He also said that the he was influenced by social media and was “dying to become famous,” the Hindustan Times reported.

19- year-old Shiv, confessed to serial killing of multiple security guards/Watchmen in Sagar and Bhopal. Says was inspired by #kgf@TheQuint @QuintHindi pic.twitter.com/avGryVEdLj — Vishnukant (@vishnukant_7) September 2, 2022

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed that Dhurvey’s last victim was a security guard in Bhopal.

“The accused had killed one Sonu Verma, 23, by hitting him with a piece of a marble pillar,” said Khajuri police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra. Verma worked as a security guard at the marble shop in Bhopal district, she added, PTI reported.

The home minister congratulated the Sagar Police for a breakthrough in the case, The Quint reported.

“It was a tough task because all were blind murders,” Mishra said. “The serial killer had brought with him the mobile phone of one of the victims. The police tracked the mobile and reached Bhopal. They caught him in Bhopal.”