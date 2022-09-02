The big news: Teesta Setalvad gets bail in Gujarat riots forgery case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sexual assault accused Lingayat seer sent to police custody till September 5, and Narendra Modi commissioned INS Vikrant.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Teesta Setalvad gets interim bail from Supreme Court in Gujarat riots forgery case: The activist was arrested on June 26, two days after the Supreme Court dismissed allegations of ‘larger conspiracy’ made by Zakia Jafri in the 2002 violence.
- Lingayat seer accused of sexually assaulting minors sent to police custody till September 5: He was taken to a district hospital on Friday morning after he complained of chest pain.
- Narendra Modi commissions India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant: The prime minister also unveiled a new insignia of the Indian Navy.
- Sick Padma Shri awardee allegedly forced to dance by social worker, Adivasi community demands action: The community said it will protest on streets if the worker is not punished.
- Twitter cannot decide what is free speech, Centre tells Karnataka High Court as it defends blocking orders: The company is a ‘habitual non-compliant’ platform, says the government.
- Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking arrest of Yati Narsinghanand, Jitendra Tyagi:Both men were arrested for making provocative speeches about Muslims. While Narsinghanand is out on bail, Tyagi surrendered before a court on Friday.
- 19-year-old arrested for killing four security guards in Madhya Pradesh: Shiv Prasad Dhurvey said that he also wanted to kill a police officer.
- Assassination attempt on Argentine vice president fails as gun does not go off: A 35-year-old Brazilian man was arrested from the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.
- Kavita Krishnan quits all posts in CPI(M-L) after calling Soviet regime, China autocratic: She had requested the party to relieve her of all leadership roles. But she will continue to be a member of the outfit.
- 18 killed in blast at Herat mosque in Afghanistan: A pro-Taliban scholar was among those dead.