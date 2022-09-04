‘Brightest business mind’: Politicians and industrialists mourn Cyrus Mistry’s death
He was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.
Several politicians and industrialists on Sunday offered their condolences on the death of former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry.
Mistry was among two persons killed in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, located about 100 kilometres from Mumbai.
There were four people in the vehicle, of which two, Mistry and Jahangir Binshah Pandole, died on the spot. Two persons – Dr Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole, the managing director and chief executive officer of JM Financial Private Equity – were injured.
The Maharashtra Police said that prima facie the accident occurred due to overspeeding. Anahita Pandole, a gynaecologist at the Breach Candy hospital and a renowned city activist, was driving the car.
Mistry, the younger son of late industrialist Pallonji Mistry, took over the reins of salt-to-software Tata conglomerate in 2012 after Ratan Tata retired from active corporate life. However, he was removed from the post in October 2016, before being ousted from the board of Tata Sons in February 2017.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mistry’s death is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.
“The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking,” Modi said. “He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away condolences to his family and friends.”
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he was shocked to hear about Mistry’s death.
“He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright and visionary personality,” Shinde added. “It’s a great loss...My heartfelt tribute.”
Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran said that he is deeply saddened by Mistry’s death. “He had a passion for life, and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age,” Chandrasekaran said. “My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death of the former chairman of Tata Sons. “He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story,” he wrote on Twitter.
Several other prominent persons also condoled the death of Mistry.