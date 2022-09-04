Several politicians and industrialists on Sunday offered their condolences on the death of former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry.

Mistry was among two persons killed in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, located about 100 kilometres from Mumbai.

There were four people in the vehicle, of which two, Mistry and Jahangir Binshah Pandole, died on the spot. Two persons – Dr Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole, the managing director and chief executive officer of JM Financial Private Equity – were injured.

The Maharashtra Police said that prima facie the accident occurred due to overspeeding. Anahita Pandole, a gynaecologist at the Breach Candy hospital and a renowned city activist, was driving the car.

Mistry, the younger son of late industrialist Pallonji Mistry, took over the reins of salt-to-software Tata conglomerate in 2012 after Ratan Tata retired from active corporate life. However, he was removed from the post in October 2016, before being ousted from the board of Tata Sons in February 2017.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mistry’s death is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.

The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022

“The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking,” Modi said. “He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away condolences to his family and friends.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he was shocked to hear about Mistry’s death.

“He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright and visionary personality,” Shinde added. “It’s a great loss...My heartfelt tribute.”

Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran said that he is deeply saddened by Mistry’s death. “He had a passion for life, and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age,” Chandrasekaran said. “My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times.”

I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of #CyrusMistry. He had a passion for life, and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times: N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons pic.twitter.com/u7LVonCRNr — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death of the former chairman of Tata Sons. “He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story,” he wrote on Twitter.

Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry.



He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2022

Several other prominent persons also condoled the death of Mistry.

Extremely shocked by the news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry.



Recall our various interactions over the years. My deepest condolences to his family. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 4, 2022

Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it.



Rest in Peace Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/YEz7VDkWCY — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 4, 2022

Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Cyrus Mistry Ji. This is a huge loss for the business community of the country.



My condolences to his family, may God give them the strength in this hour of grief. https://t.co/aMaSvI4Rl3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 4, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Cyrus Mistry. One of the finest gentlemen I have known, he was one of the best business minds of his generation. It is a tragic loss. He was called away too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Da2T77rolm — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) September 4, 2022

Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry.



Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered.



My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/74bzEPsr3a — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022