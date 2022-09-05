Lucknow: Two dead in hotel fire
Twenty-four guests and staffers were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.
Two persons died and at least seven were injured after a fire broke out at Levana Suites Hotel in Hazratganj, Lucknow on Monday morning, reported PTI.
Twenty-four guests and staffers were rescued and taken to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar told PTI. He suspects that a short circuit caused the fire, News18 reported. The cause is yet to be determined by the officials.
Avinash Chandra, director general of fire services, told ANI that the rescue teams were finding it difficult to enter the smoke-filled rooms. “Work is underway to break window panes and grills, two people have been rescued, but there is no response from two rooms,” Chandra said. “Attempts are being made to enter those rooms.”
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath visited the Civil Hospital to meet the injured persons. “The Divisional Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow have been directed to investigate the cause of the incident,” he said in a tweet.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he has asked the local administration about the cause of the fire. “Relief and rescue operations are on,” he said. “My office is in constant touch with the local administration. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.”