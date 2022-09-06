Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his home in Delhi, reported NDTV. After the meeting, Kumar told reporters that he is trying to unite the Opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, the chief minister, reiterated that he does not intend to pitch himself to be a prime ministerial candidate.

Ever since Kumar severed alliance with the BJP in Bihar on August 9 and joined hands with the Mahagathbandhan, or the Grand Alliance, to form the government the next day, the saffron party has claimed that the Janata Dal (United) leader wishes to become the next prime minister.

Kumar, however, has repeatedly denied the claims but stated that he would play a role in uniting the Opposition parties against the National Democratic Alliance.

On September 3, Kumar claimed that the BJP would be reduced to 50 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if all Opposition parties unite.

Kumar is expected to meet several political leaders, including Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Kumaraswamy.

The Bihar chief minister will also meet leaders of Left parties who have supported his government in Bihar.

On August 31, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited Kumar in Patna and called for a “Bharatiya Janata Party-mukt Bharat [India devoid of Bharatiya Janata Party]”.

While Rao was earlier inclined to form a third front, during the meeting with Kumar, he showed interest in joining the Opposition. He had told reporters in Patna: “Why third front, we are working on the main front.”