Canadian police on Monday found the body of one of the two brothers who allegedly stabbed ten persons to death and injured 15 others in the Saskatchewan province on September 5, reported Reuters.

Damien Sanderson’s body was found in James Smith Cree Nation, the indigenous community where most of the victims lived, while his brother Myles Sanderson is still at large.

The injury marks on Damien Sanderson’s body do not appear to be self-inflicted, Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said at a news conference, reported CNN

Myles Sanderson is also suspected to have sustained injuries although it is not clear if he was responsible for killing his brother.

“We are not exactly sure what those injuries are,” Blackmore said. “But we do want the public to know this because there is a possibility he may seek medical attention. Even if he is injured, it does not mean he is not still dangerous.”

The police also said that Myles Sanderson has a large criminal record.

The attacks were one of the deadliest in Canada since a gunman in 2020 killed 22 persons in the Nova Scotia province in a 14-hour rampage.

The crime data in Canada shows that stabbings are the second-most common form of homicide after shootings. Stabbings accounted for nearly one-third of homicides in the country in 2021.