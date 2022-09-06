Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday killed two militants in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag, the police said.

The two militants have been identified as Hizbul Mujahideen members Danish Bhat alias Kokab Duree and Basharat Nabi.

The militants were involved in the killing of one Territorial Army personnel on April 9, 2021, and the killing of two civilians on May 29 last year in Jablipora, said the Kashmir Police.

Killed #terrorists identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit HM. Both were involved in #killing of one TA personnel Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in #Jablipora: ADGP Kashmir https://t.co/zTINuBBeSG — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 6, 2022

The killing of two militants came days after unidentified gunmen attacked a migrant labourer from West Bengal in Pulwama district.

Last month, suspected militants had attacked labourers who hailed from outside Jammu and Kashmir in the districts of Pulwama and Bandipora.