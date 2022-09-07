The Delhi government on Wednesday banned production, sale and use of firecrackers till January 1, 2023.

The ban will be applicable on online sale and delivery of crackers as well, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote in a tweet. The Delhi Police, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Revenue Department will plan to implement the ban, he said.

इस बार दिल्ली में पटाखों की ऑनलाइन बिक्री / डिलीवरी पर भी प्रतिबंध रहेगा। यह प्रतिबंध 1 जनवरी 2023 तक लागू रहेगा।



प्रतिबंध को कड़ाई से लागू करने को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस, DPCC और राजस्व विभाग के साथ मिलकर कार्य योजना बनाई जाएगी। — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) September 7, 2022

The Delhi government had banned firecrackers between September and January last year as well. The decision has been taken in the interest of Delhi’s air quality which deteriorates severely during every winter.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh burn the residue of their paddy harvest during this season since it is a cost-effective and time-saving measure to prepare the fields for sowing of the crops like wheat. However, the practice results in increased levels of air pollution in large areas of North India.

Lower temperatures, wind speeds, and other factors such as industrial pollution also add to the problem. Often the Air Quality Index drops lower around Diwali, when firecrackers are burst.

Due to this, Delhi has been ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the world. In 2020, New Delhi’s average annual concentration of PM2.5 – particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres – in a cubic meter of air was 84.1, a study said, making it the 10th most polluted city in the world.

Despite the ban on firecracker, Delhi’s air quality index in November last year year was the worst since 2015.