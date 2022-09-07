The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided the office of think tank Centre for Policy Research in Delhi, NDTV reported.

Tax officials arrived at the Chankyapuri office of the think tank around noon. The Income Tax Department or the Centre for Policy Research are yet to give a statement about the raids.

Founded in 1973, the Centre for Policy Research is a non-profit organisation that receives grants from the Indian Council for Social Science Research and is recognised by the Department of Science and Technology. On its website, it says asking relevant questions is one of its objectives.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)