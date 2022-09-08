Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96
She was the nation’s figurehead for 70 years.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, died on Thursday at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family said. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
On Thursday, several members of the royal family, including the Queen’s eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, had arrived at the Balmoral Castle after doctors had said that they were concerned about the monarch’s health.
Elizabeth was named queen at the age of 25 after the death of her father King George VI in 1952. She was coronated the next year in June. Since then, she has been the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other countries including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill.
In 2021, Queen Elizabeth lost her husband Prince Philip, who was 99. He was married to the Queen for 73 years, from 1947, making him the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
Earlier this year, the monarch had marked her 70 years on the throne with a four-day national celebration across the country.
“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days,” she had said at the time, according to Reuters. “And I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.”
Leaders across the world paid tributes to Queen Elizabeth.
The new king, Charles III, said her death was a moment of great sadness for him and their entire family. He said his mother’s loss will be felt throughout the world, “the Realms”, and the Commonwealth.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held,” the statement reads.
Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair said that country has lost a matriarch, who brought people together, The Guardian reported. She personified everything that makes British people proud, he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will always remember Queen Elizabeth for her warmth and kindness.
More tributes poured in for the Queen.