Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, died on Thursday at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family said. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

On Thursday, several members of the royal family, including the Queen’s eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, had arrived at the Balmoral Castle after doctors had said that they were concerned about the monarch’s health.

Elizabeth was named queen at the age of 25 after the death of her father King George VI in 1952. She was coronated the next year in June. Since then, she has been the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other countries including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill.

In 2021, Queen Elizabeth lost her husband Prince Philip, who was 99. He was married to the Queen for 73 years, from 1947, making him the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Earlier this year, the monarch had marked her 70 years on the throne with a four-day national celebration across the country.

“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days,” she had said at the time, according to Reuters. “And I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.”

Leaders across the world paid tributes to Queen Elizabeth.

The new king, Charles III, said her death was a moment of great sadness for him and their entire family. He said his mother’s loss will be felt throughout the world, “the Realms”, and the Commonwealth.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held,” the statement reads.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair said that country has lost a matriarch, who brought people together, The Guardian reported. She personified everything that makes British people proud, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will always remember Queen Elizabeth for her warmth and kindness.

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

More tributes poured in for the Queen.

An era in history has ended today. It had to happen one day but it is still hard to escape a sense of disbelief. RIP Queen Elizabeth. https://t.co/3Y0kB0bsFN — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 8, 2022

"I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, admired worldwide for her leadership & devotion.



Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered."



-- @antonioguterres https://t.co/802DvbUb5s pic.twitter.com/XlcIjsuZI2 — United Nations (@UN) September 8, 2022

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

The Queen over the years



Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster speak with ballerina Margot Fonteyn in London on June 10, 1958. (Credit: Reuters)

U.S. President Gerald Ford and Britain's Queen Elizabeth dance during a state dinner in honour of the Queen and Prince Philip at the White House in Washington, US, on July 7, 1976. (Credit: Reuters)

A photograph taken in the 1970s showing Britain's Queen Elizabeth standing on a beach at an unknown location, is seen in this undated handout photograph, received in London on November 21, 2008. (Credit: Reuters)

A picture showing Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) with her daughter Princess Anne (R) and her granddaughter Zara Phillips riding at Windsor Castle during Easter, has been released by Buckingham Palace to mark the monarch's 78th birthday on April 21, 2004. (Credit: Reuters)