Civic Authorities on Friday morning started the demolishing of the Curlies Restaurant in Goa for violating coastal regulation zone norms, ANI reported. The police say that the establishment was where associates of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat slipped a drug into her drink last month.

She was brought dead to a hopsital a few hours later.

The restaurant, located on Anjuna Beach was being razed as its management failed to get clearance from the National Green Tribunal in a 2016 case. The tribunal upheld the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority order to demolish the restaurant.

When Phogat was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, the police had initially said that she appeared to have suffered a heart attack.

However, two days later, Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint accusing her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his aide Sukhvinder Singh of killing her. The police then filed a murder case on August 25 and arrested Sangwan and Singh the next day.

On August 27, the police said that Sangwan and Singh confessed to having mixed an “obnoxious chemical” into a liquid and made Phogat drink it during a party. The incident is said to have taken place at the Curlies Restaurant between the night of August 22 and the early hours of August 23.

The police have arrested several persons in the case, including Edwin Nunes, the owner of the restaurant.

Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority officials said the fresh order to demolish the restaurant was issued on Thursday, according to PTI.

The coastal management body has also ordered shutting down all commercial activities in nightclubs, bars and restaurants being run by Edwin Nunes and Linet Nunes, the co-owner of the establishment.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Edwin Nunes was granted bail by a local court in connection with the murder case. Advocate Kamalakant Poulekar, representing Nunes, said that according to bail conditions, his client cannot visit Curlies and needs to take permission before leaving Goa.

Phogat had risen to fame with her videos on the TikTok app. She had joined the BJP in 2008.

In 2019, she contested the Haryana Assembly elections from Adampur constituency and lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was a Congress leader then. In 2020, Phogat was a participant of reality show Bigg Boss.