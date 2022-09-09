Two days after their offices were raided by the Income Tax department, the Centre for Policy Research and the Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation on Friday denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement, the Centre for Policy Research said that raids were carried out at their office in New Delhi on September 7 and September 8.

The think tank said that it has requisite sanctions and is authorised by the government as a recipient under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act – which allows foreign donations.

The Centre for Policy Research describes itself as a “non-partisan, independent institution dedicated to conducting research that contributes to high quality scholarship, better policies, and a more robust public discourse about the issues that impact life in India”.

In the statement on Friday, Yamini Aiyar, the president and chief executive of the Centre for Policy Research, said she is confident that the think tank has “done nothing wrong”.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standards of compliance,” Aiyar said. “...We remain committed to our mission to provide rigorous research to policy making in India.”

Meanwhile, the Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation said that officials of the Income Tax department arrived at their Bengaluru office on September 7.

“They stayed till 4.30 this morning [September 9], going through the papers and records of the Foundation and asking questions,” the statement added. “The foundation’s staff were cooperative and answered all questions put to them on a wide range of matters.”

The foundation, which has granted funds to several media organisations, including The Wire, The Print and The Caravan, said that officials recorded the statements of three of its senior staff members.

Source: Independent and Public Spirited Media Foundation.

“All laptops and mobile phones were taken for cloning data in them and returned last night,” the foundation said. “All staff other than the CEO [Chief Executive Officer], Sunil Rajshekhar, were allowed to go home at various stages in the evening/night of September 7, and asked to return the following morning for further questioning…The IT officials were courteous during their survey work.”

The media funding organisation said it believes that its affairs are entirely in order and denied that it has received any foreign funding at any stage of its operations.

“The foundation believes in its mission of supporting independent and public-spirited media, and intends to continue its work,” it added.

The raids

While no official statement has been made so far by the Income Tax departments regarding the raids, unidentified officials had told The New Indian Express that the authorities checked receipts of funds of the organisations received through the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act.

The department had also raided the non-governmental organisation Oxfam India’s office in Bengaluru on September 7.

The Digipub News India Foundation, an 11-member digital-only news association, had said that the raids were an assault on independent journalism and research. Scroll.in is among the founding members of the association.