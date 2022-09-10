The big news: King Charles III officially proclaimed Britain’s new monarch, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The ED seized over Rs 7 crore after raids in Kolkata in connection with a app fraud case, and last shooter in Moose Wala murder case arrested.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Charles III proclaimed Britain’s king at royal ceremony: He became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
- ED seizes over Rs 7 crore from home of Kolkata businessman linked to app fraud case: The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at six locations in the city.
- Last of 6 shooters in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case arrested from West Bengal-Nepal border: Three shooters were arrested by the Delhi Police on July 4, while the Punjab Police had killed two others in a gunfight on July 20.
- Goa café being run under lease to firm allegedly linked to Smriti Irani’s family, show RTI documents: Eightall Food and Beverages, a company the Union minister’s relatives have invested in, entered a 10-year agreement in January 2021 to run the restaurant.
- Video showing Rahul Gandhi speaking to Christian pastor is ‘typical BJP mischief’, says Congress: In the video, priest George Ponnaiah is heard saying that Jesus Christ is the real God and is ‘not like Shakti’.
- Most medical graduates from China do not clear screening test, says Indian Embassy in Beijing: From 2015 to 2021, only 16% students who studied in Chinese universities were able to pass the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam, the embassy said.
- US lawmaker Pramila Jayapal says she received threat messages: ‘We cannot accept violence as our new norm,’ the Congresswoman of Indian origin wrote in a Twitter post sharing five abusive voicemails from a male caller.
- Goalpara villagers claim they demolished madrassa on police directions: The police, however, have said that the allegations are baseless.
- 14 die in Maharashtra, seven in Haryana during Ganesh idol immersion ceremony: The idols were immersed as the ten-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi ended on Friday.
- Two dead in Delhi’s Mundka after inhaling toxic fumes inside sewer: The two persons who died were Rohit Chandiliya, a sweeper, and Ashok Kumar, a security guard.