A woman from Noida was arrested for repeatedly slapping a security guard of a society as he allegedly did not open the gate immediately, the police said on Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

In the closed-circuit television camera footage of the incident, the woman identified as professor Sutapa Das can be seen stepping out of her car, waving her hand angrily and walking to the society’s security guard. She then slaps him thrice.

The incident took place at Phase 3 of Cleo County in Noida’s Sector 121, NDTV reported.

Viral Video: Woman Professor Sutapa Das slaps and abuses the security guard for the delay in opening the gate in Cleo County society in #Noida sector 121; Case registered and arrested. pic.twitter.com/y59boaxCAi — Sanjiv K Pundir (@k_pundir) September 11, 2022

The guard said that he was slapped while he was working on the radio frequency identification – an automated system used to track the entry and exit of vehicles from a society.

“Her car number was not showing on the RFID [radio frequency identification]”, he said. “Even after this, we allowed the car in. But she got out and started abusing and hitting us. We dialled 112 [emergency number].”

Station House Officer of Phase 3 police station Vijay Kumar said that a case has been registered against the woman based on the guard’s complaint under Section 151 (causing disturbance) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Since the offence is bailable, she was granted bail,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

The incident came two weeks after another woman, Bhavya Roy, was arrested for abusing a security guard and making obscene gestures. She also manhandled the security guard.

At one point, she had referred to the guard as “Bihari” in a derogatory manner and told another person to keep him in check.