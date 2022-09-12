Four of the six undertrials, who escaped from Jowai jail in Meghalaya’s Shillong on September 10, were lynched by a mob in Shangpung village of the West Jaintia Hills district on Sunday, the police said, PTI reported.

Around 3 pm on Sunday, one of the undertrials was identified by a group of men when he went to a tea shop, said R Rabon, headman of Shanpung village.

The villagers then chased the undertrials into a nearby forest and beat them with sticks, leading to death of four prisoners. It was not immediately known if the other two undertrials escaped or were injured.

Inspector General of Prisons JK Marak confirmed that four undertrials were lynched. “Our officers have reached the area and I am awaiting more information,” he added.

The undertrials had escaped from Jowai jail around 1.30 pm on Saturday after overpowering a jailor and stabbing a guard, police officials told the Hindustan Times.

Superintendent of Police of West Jaintia Hills BK Marak said that a case has been registered in the Jowai police station against the prison staff and five of them have been arrested so far, PTI reported. “Among the arrested prison staffers are one head warden and four wardens,” he added.

Marka said I Love You Talang, who has been accused of two murders, was among the lynched persons, the Hindustan Times reported.

The other undertrials who escaped the prison were identified as Ramesh Dkhar, Rikamenlang Lamare, Shidorki Dkhar, Lodestar Tang and murder convict Marsanki Tariang.