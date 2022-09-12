The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition of Kashmiri resident Mohammed Latief Magrey, seeking handover of the body of his son who was killed in a gunfight in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area in November, Live Law reported. The court said that the government had given him a funeral according to religious rites.

Mohammad Amir Magrey was one of the four persons killed in an operation by security forces at a commercial complex in Hyderpora on November 15. The police had identified the four persons as Pakistani militant Haider, hardware shop owner Mohammad Altaf Bhat, dentist-turned-entrepreneur Mudasir Gul and Magrey, who worked at Gul’s office.

Their bodies were not handed over to their families. On November 16, they were buried by the authorities in the Wadder Payeen graveyard in Kupwara district, around 80 kilometres from Srinagar.

While the police claimed Amir Magrey was a militant, his family has maintained he was innocent.

Latief Magrey had moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in December, demanding that his son’s body be returned to the family so that a burial could be done according to the rituals. However, in July, Magrey’s counsel Anand Grover said that his client was not pressing for his son’s body to be exhumed. He only wanted to perform the last rites.

The High Court also asked the government to give the family a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

On Monday, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala reiterated the order about the compensation. It also said that the family must be allowed to pray at the site where Amir Magrey was buried, Live Law reported.

“After a body has been buried, it is considered to be under the custody of law,” Pardiwala said. “The interment is under the law of court. Once buried a body should not be disturbed. A court will not order the disinterment of a body unless it is shown that disinterment is in the interest of justice.”