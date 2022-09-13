Eight persons died in Telangana’s Secunderabad on Monday night after a fire broke out at an electric bike showroom’s charging unit and spread to a hotel above it, ANI reported. At least 12 persons were injured in the blaze.

The police said that several persons in the hotel fell unconscious because of the smoke emanating from the charging unit. At least five persons were charred while they were unconscious, the authorities said.

The fire started from the Ruby Motors showroom in the Monda Market area in Secunderabad and then spread to the Ruby Pride hotel, The News Minute reported.

Visuals shared on social media showed injured persons being taken away from the hotel on stretchers.

Breaking News: A fire incident in an electric bikes showroom in Secunderabad. Many people are trapped in a lodge which is situated on the upper floor of the same building. pic.twitter.com/aM05QlEsxq — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) September 12, 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Chandana Deepthi said that 22 persons were staying at the hotel when the accident took place.

“The injured have been shifted to different hospitals,” she said. “Some of the people who tried to escape the fire jumped through the windows and were injured in the process.”

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said that the authorities suspect that either an e-bike or a generator exploded and led to the blaze. “The flames leapt up the staircase and soon engulfed the cellar, ground, first and second floors of the building,” he said. “More than the fire, it was the smoke that suffocated the tourists.”

Five fire department vehicles were rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident. “We could save 10 people who were caught in the hotel rooms, while some others jumped out of the hotel to save themselves,” fire officer Mohan Rao ahead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he was saddened by the loss of lives and offered condolences to the families of those who died. He announced that Rs 2 lakh each would be paid from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the relatives of those who died, while Rs 50,000 each would be paid to those who sustained injuries.