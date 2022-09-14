An Air India Express flight was evacuated at the Muscat airport just ahead of take-off for Kochi on Wednesday morning after one of its engines caught fire, reported PTI.

After smoke and fire was noticed in the engine of AI Express Boeing 737-800 Muscat-Cochin flight, all 145 passengers and six crew members were evacuated on the runway and sent to the terminal building, reported The Indian Express.

The crew of another flight parked behind the Air India Express aircraft had spotted the fire and raised an alert as smoke alarms did not go off in time, reported The Indian Express.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that it will arrange a relief flight for the passengers, reported ANI. The aviation regulatory body will also investigate the incident and take appropriate action, DGCA official Arun Kumar told The Indian Express.

On July 16, Air India Express’s Calicut to Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed in cabin mid-air.

Air India Express is subsidiary of Air India which is a low cost arm of the Tata group-owned company.