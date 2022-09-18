The National Investigation Agency on Sunday said that it raided 40 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with the alleged terror links of the Popular Front of India members and detained four persons for questioning.

The Popular Front of India was created in 2007 through the merger of three Muslim organisations in southern India. It describes itself as an organisation that works towards “the achievement of socio-economic, cultural and political empowerment of the deprived and the downtrodden and the nation at large”.

The raids on Sunday took place after four Popular Front of India members were arrested by the Telangana Police on July 6, the National Investigation Agency said in a statement.

Teams of the anti-terror agency conducted searches at 38 locations in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh. According to the statement, the accused persons in the case were “organising camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts and to promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion”.

NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in case registered against PFI cadres in Nizamabad by Telangana Police on 4th July, which was later taken over by the NIA. PFI Case (RC-03/2022/NIA/HYD) pic.twitter.com/H7p0wsI9kv — NIA India (@NIA_India) September 18, 2022

In Sunday’s raids, the National Investigation Agency said it has seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers and cash worth Rs 8,31,500.