The Aligarh Police on Sunday booked Hindutva supremacist seer Yati Narsinghanand for calling for the demolition of madrassas and the Aligarh Muslim University, India Today reported.

Narsinghanand made the remarks after attending an event organised by the Hindu Mahasabha in Aligarh on Sunday. He was responding to a question on the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas in the state.

“Madrassas should not exist in the first place,” he said. “They should be blown to bits with gunpowder or we should practice the policy of China and send the residents of the madrassas to detention camps.”

Narsinghanand also described Aligarh as the place from where the “seed of India’s partition” was sown and said that the Aligarh Muslim University should be demolished using bombs.

The Dasna Devi temple chief priest added that he is not bothered about the legal consequences of his actions. “Court cases keep on coming,” he said. “Maybe, for what I am saying right now, I will again face a case.”

The Aligarh Police said that a case against Narsinghanand and other persons was registered at the city’s Gandhi Park Police Station, according to Amar Ujala.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said Narsinghanand was booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (uttering words to hurt religious feelings), 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hate speech

Narsinghanand was arrested on January 15 after he called for the genocide of Muslims at a religious conclave in Haridwar. He got bail in the case on February 7, on the condition that he would not participate in any gathering “which aims towards creating differences between communities”.

However, on April 17, he delivered another inflammatory speech at a religious conclave in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. He asked Hindus to have more children to make sure India does not become an Islamic country.

The seer continues to post video messages with provocative comments about Muslims.

On June 8, he had said that he would visit the Jama Masjid on June 17 with the Quran and books on Islamic history to show Muslims what they say about Prophet Muhammad. The Ghaziabad district administration had then asked him to cancel his visit.