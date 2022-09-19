The Lucknow Police on Monday stopped Samajwadi Party members from holding a march against the Uttar Pradesh government in the capital city, ANI reported. Samajwadi Party had not taken permission to hold the march, led by the outfit’s chief Akhilesh Yadav, the police said.

The Samajwadi Party organised the march to protest against lawlessness, unemployment and violation of democratic rights under the Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, PTI reported.

“BJP had promised jobs and employment to the youth, today the government is unable to mobilise the resources, unemployment has increased on a large scale, jobs are being snatched away,” said Yadav.

Samajwadi Party leaders and members had planned to march to the Assembly building ahead of the Monsoon Session of the state legislature which commenced on Monday.

Joint Commissioner of Lucknow Police Piyush Mordia said that the party had not taken permission to carry out the march, reported ANI.

“Still, they were assigned a designated route which would not have caused traffic congestion,” Mordia said. “They refused to take that. We have no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there will not be a problem.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said that the Opposition party should have taken permission from the authorities before carrying out the march. “Following law and order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders,” said Adityanath.