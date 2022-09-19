A look at the top headlines of the day:

Queen Elizabeth II accorded state funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey: The former monarch of the United Kingdom will be buried at St George’s Chapel next to her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Indian High Commission singles out attack on Hindus in criticism of Leicester violence: Videos on social media showed that the Muslim community had also been attacked as tensions erupted after an India-Pakistan cricket match on August 28. Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP: Singh had quit the Congress in September last year following a tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu. West Bengal Assembly passes resolution accusing central probe agencies of selectively targeting TMC: This is the first state to have passed such a resolution, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said. ED files chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee in recruitment scam: The agency said it has seized over Rs 100 crore worth of assets in connection with the case. Five-judge Constitution bench to frame rules on mitigating circumstances for death penalty: The Supreme Court is hearing a suo motu plea on how accused persons could present arguments against a death sentence before they are convicted. Hany Babu denied bail by Bombay High Court in Elgar Parishad case: The Delhi University professor was arrested in July 2020, and has been lodged at the Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai since then. SC stays dismissal order of IPS officer who probed Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case for one week: The Union home ministry had dismissed Satish Chandra Verma a month before his retirement on September 30. Three persons sent in seven-day police remand in Chandigarh University video leak case: Protests broke out at the private institution in Mohali over allegations that a woman student had shared videos of her hostel mates. CBI files chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar in Yes Bank fraud case: The agency has alleged that public money was misappropriated by the accused persons between 2017 and 2019 that caused losses of Rs 466.51 crore to the bank.