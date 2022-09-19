The big news: Queen Elizabeth II accorded state funeral, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Indian High Commission singled out attacks on Hindus in its criticism of the Leicester violence, and Amarinder Singh joined the BJP.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Queen Elizabeth II accorded state funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey: The former monarch of the United Kingdom will be buried at St George’s Chapel next to her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
- Indian High Commission singles out attack on Hindus in criticism of Leicester violence: Videos on social media showed that the Muslim community had also been attacked as tensions erupted after an India-Pakistan cricket match on August 28.
- Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP: Singh had quit the Congress in September last year following a tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.
- West Bengal Assembly passes resolution accusing central probe agencies of selectively targeting TMC: This is the first state to have passed such a resolution, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said.
- ED files chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee in recruitment scam: The agency said it has seized over Rs 100 crore worth of assets in connection with the case.
- Five-judge Constitution bench to frame rules on mitigating circumstances for death penalty: The Supreme Court is hearing a suo motu plea on how accused persons could present arguments against a death sentence before they are convicted.
- Hany Babu denied bail by Bombay High Court in Elgar Parishad case: The Delhi University professor was arrested in July 2020, and has been lodged at the Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai since then.
- SC stays dismissal order of IPS officer who probed Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case for one week: The Union home ministry had dismissed Satish Chandra Verma a month before his retirement on September 30.
- Three persons sent in seven-day police remand in Chandigarh University video leak case: Protests broke out at the private institution in Mohali over allegations that a woman student had shared videos of her hostel mates.
- CBI files chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar in Yes Bank fraud case: The agency has alleged that public money was misappropriated by the accused persons between 2017 and 2019 that caused losses of Rs 466.51 crore to the bank.