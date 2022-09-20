The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a former Samajwadi Party MLA for allegedly threatening to blow up Parliament, PTI reported.

Kishore Samrite, who lives in Bhopal, had allegedly sent a letter, a national flag and gelatin sticks to the office of the Speaker.

In the letter, he warned the authorities that he would blow up the Parliament building on September 30 if his demands were not met.

“He wrote 70 demands in his letter and threatened to blow up the Parliament House with a bomb,” Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Yadav said, according to The Indian Express. “We registered a case and started looking for him. We arrested him on Monday with [the] help of Bhopal Police.”

Samrite was an MLA for 10-11 months, according to Yadav. The former legislator has 17 cases against him, including those of arson, extortion and rioting. “He has threatened leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Raj Thackeray [before],” Yadav said. “He is doing this to gain publicity.”

According to the police, Samrite in his letter to the Speaker had written about the condition of government schools, roads, policies, expenditure on schemes and farm laws in his letter. He will be brought to New Delhi on Tuesday.