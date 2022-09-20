A tsunami warning has been issued for Mexico after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s western region on Monday, Reuters reported. One person has died due to the calamity.

Several buildings were damaged and power was disrupted in many areas.

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck western Mexico on September 19 — the same day that major quakes battered the country in 1985 and 2017

The earthquake struck about 37 kilometres southeast of Aquila town. It is located near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states which is 100 kilometres from the coast. The United States Tsunami Warning Center said that hazardous waves were possible for coasts within 300 kilometres of the epicentre.

It feels curious when EQs strike on the same calendar date in different years, but coincidences are just that: coincidences.

The effects of the earthquake were felt in the capital Mexico city, which is 700 km away from the epicentre. However, the city’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Previously, two earthquakes of magnitudes 8.0 and 7.1 have struck Mexico on September 20, 1985, and September 20, 2017, Reuters reported. The earthquake in 1985 killed at least 9,500 people, while more than 360 people died in 2017.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico said there is no scientific explanation for three major earthquakes on the same day and attributed it to pure coincidence.