Four persons died and nine were injured after a wall collapsed in Noida on Tuesday, ANI reported.

According to officials, the wall collapsed in the city’s Jalvayu society in Sector 21. Multiple bulldozers were deployed to clear the debris of wall that was located adjacent to a drain.

#WATCH | UP: Rescue operations underway in Noida Sector 21 where a wall collapsed this morning.



DM Suhas LY says, "We have received info of 2 deaths each (total 4) at District Hospital & Kailash Hospital, it is being verified. We're also ascertaining details on the injured." pic.twitter.com/FTXAVVvarm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2022

“Noida Authority was given a contract for drainage repair work in the area,” District Magistrate Suhas LY said. “We have been told when labourers were pulling out bricks, the wall collapsed.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to swiftly carry out rescue operations.