Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the Cabinet has decided to convene an Assembly session on September 27.

The development came a day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit withdrew an order summoning a special session of the Assembly on Thursday, thwarting the Aam Aadmi Party government’s plan for a majority test.

The AAP has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to topple its government in Punjab by offering bribes to at least ten of its legislators.

The governor withdrew his order citing the absence of specific rules regarding summoning the Assembly only for a confidence motion.

But on Thursday, Mann convened an emergency meeting of AAP MLAs and subsequently, the Cabinet. In a video posted on Twitter, the Punjab chief minister said his government approached the Supreme Court against Purohit’s decision to not allow a special session of the Assembly.

Mann said, “Not letting an elected government work is the murder of democracy”.

The chief minister added that it was surprising that the Congress also wanted the BJP’s “Operation Lotus” to succeed in bringing down the AAP government in Punjab.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had described the AAP’s actions as “another unconstitutional act” and welcomed the governor’s decision.

Meanwhile, the AAP legislators began a “peace march” from the Vidhan Sabha complex to the governor’s residence to protest against his decision.

Last month, the AAP had alleged that the BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 40 of its MLAs in Delhi to persuade them to switch sides. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had then sought a vote of confidence in the Delhi Assembly and won the motion on September 1.