The rupee depreciated by 39 paise to a record low of 81.18 against the US dollar during early trade on Friday, PTI reported.

On Thursday, the Indian currency had fallen by 90 paise to close at 80.86 dollars, down from 79.97 in the previous session.

Forex traders credited the escalation of geopolitical risk in Ukraine and rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve and the Bank of England behind the dwindling value of rupee.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised its interest rate again by 75 basis points and warned of more hikes as it battles soaring prices, stoking fears of a recession.

“I think that shelter inflation is going to remain high for some time,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had said. “We are looking for it to come down, but it is not exactly clear when that will happen. It may take some time. Hope for the best, plan for the worst.”

The Bank of England on Thursday also hiked its base rate by 50 basis points to a 14-year high of 2.25%.

Capital market company ICICI Securities on Thursday said that the rupee is likely to depreciate to 81.50 in the coming month, the Economic Times reported.

“However, possible RBI intervention in the forex market to curb volatility may prevent sharp rupee depreciation,” the brokerage firm said.