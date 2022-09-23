The Supreme Court on Friday put a stay on corruption proceedings against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, his son BY Vijayendra and other family members, reported Live Law.

The case pertains to allegation levelled by activist TJ Abraham that Yediyurappa’s family members received bribes on his behalf from the contractor of a Bangalore Development Authority housing project. He accused Yediyurappa of misusing his office to approve and speed up the project.

In July 2021, a trial court had rejected Abraham’s complaint observing there was no valid sanction to prosecute Yediyurappa in the case. Abraham then moved the High Court, which restored the corruption complaint. However, Yediyurappa challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

At Friday’s hearing, Senior Advocates Siddharth Dave and Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Yediyurappa, argued that proceedings against a public servant under the Prevention of Corruption Act needs to be sanctioned by the government.

They argued that the High Court could not have restored the case without obtaining prior sanction, reported The Hindu.

Abraham’s counsel argued that prior sanction was not needed as a private complaint had been filed against the former chief minister.

The court, however, granted relief to Yediyuarppa and issued notice in the case.