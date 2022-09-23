A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun on Thursday sentenced four members of a family to death for murdering a young couple in 2017, Dainik Jagran reported.

District Judge Pankaj Agarwal handed out the death sentence to a man identified as Kishanpal, his wife Jaldhara and their sons Vijaypal and Ramveer.

The court also ordered the accused persons to pay fines of Rs 50,000 each. The judge directed that half of the fine should be given to the families of the victims.

On May 14, 2017, a man identified as Govind and a woman named Asha were killed at the Uraina village in Badaun district, reported PTI. The woman was Kishanpal’s daughter.

A first information report was registered on the basis of complaint by Govind’s father Pappu Singh.

Anil Kumar Singh, the counsel for the prosecution, said that the families of Govind and Asha had forbidden them from meeting each other, after which the couple went to Delhi.

Subsequently, the couple was called back to Uraina on the pretext of marriage. The prosecution alleged that at that time, Kishanpal hit the couple with an axe and killed them.

The family tried to dispose their bodies outside their homes, but were seen by neighbours, the police said.