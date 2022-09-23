The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader was arrested in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district on Friday for allegedly killing a 19-year-old girl, reported PTI.

Pulkit Arya, the son of former Uttarakhand minister Vinod Arya, owns a resort where the girl, identified as Ankita Bhandari, worked as a receptionist. She had been missing since Monday.

Pauri Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Chandra Suyal told PTI that Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested after they confessed to killing the missing girl and throwing her body into a canal.

The three men have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days, the police said, according to PTI.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that the accused persons have been booked under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The body of the girl has not been found yet and the State Disaster Response Force is working to trace it, Kumar said.

The accused persons had registered a missing person complaint with the police was filed after the girl’s parents did not find her in her room on Monday morning.