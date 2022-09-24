Hours after the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Uttarakhand confessed to killing a woman, his resort in Rishikesh was demolished late on Friday night, PTI reported citing Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami.

Pulkit Arya, the son of former Uttarakhand minister Vinod Arya, and two others confessed to the police on Friday evening that they had killed 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at the resort.

Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta had filed a missing report about the woman after her parents could not find her in her room on Monday. As the investigation ensued, Arya and his associates admitted that they had killed the woman and thrown her body into a canal.

On Saturday morning, officials of the State Disaster Response Force recovered the body from Chilla Canal in Rishikesh, ANI reported. Family members of the woman have identified the body, the officials said.

Hours after Arya confessed to his crime on Friday, Chief Minister Dhami gave orders to demolish his resort. All district magistrates have been asked to take action against illegally constructed resorts, Dhami told ANI on Saturday morning.

Uttarakhand | Demolition underway on orders of CM PS Dhami, at the Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh owned by Pulkit Arya who allegedly murdered Ankita Bhandari: Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the CM https://t.co/NPQxAlnDrC pic.twitter.com/54NcAMGZTk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2022

The chief minister also said that that a Special Investigation Team headed by Deputy Inspector General P Renuka Devi has been formed to conduct inquiry into the murder case.

“No accused will be spared, whoever they may be,” he told ANI.

On Friday, the three men were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. They have been booked under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.