The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday issued an advisory against fake job rackets targeting Indians who have a degree in Information and Technology.

“Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of ‘Digital Sales and Marketing Executives’ in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in call-center scam and crypto-currency fraud have come to our notice recently by our missions in Bangkok and Myanmar,” the foreign ministry said.

The ministry also said that young Indians are duped into accepting data-entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as agents based in Dubai and India. Those who have accepted these job offers have been illegally taken across the border, mostly into Myanmar, and forced to work under harsh conditions, the advisory stated.

Advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting IT skilled youthhttps://t.co/Pty9wblp45 pic.twitter.com/bnuhth3NbI — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2022

The advisory cautioned Indians against accepting fake job offers through social media or unverified sources.

“Before travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes, Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer,” the foreign ministry said.