Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday met in Delhi to discuss Opposition unity against the Bharatiya Janata Party for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported.

“We both held talks with Sonia Gandhi,” Kumar said after the meeting, ANI reported. “We have to unite together and work for the country’s progress. They have their party president elections [on October 17] after which she will speak.”

Yadav said that the Opposition needs to remove BJP to save India. All the parties need to unite to remove the Hindutva party, ANI reported.

“We have had talks with Sonia Gandhi,” he said. “She asked us to meet again after 10-12 days once the Congress party gets a new president.”

Yadav and Gandhi met after six years.

Earlier on Sunday, Kumar at an event in Haryana, urged Opposition parties in the country to unite against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He also claimed that the saffron party was creating differences between Hindus and Muslims for political benefit.

The event was attended by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav.