The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Chief Justice UU Lalit’s son, Shreeyash Lalit, as its senior lawyer in the Supreme Court. His appointment was notified on September 21.

Besides Shreeyash Lalit, the state government has also appointed three other lawyers as their representatives in the Supreme Court, according to The Wire.

Shreeyash Lalit graduated from from Faculty of Law at Delhi University in 2017. He then did his masters from the University of Cambridge in 2018.

His father, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27. He succeeded Justice NV Ramana who had retired on August 26.

Justice UU Lalit’s tenure as chief justice is short as he is due to retire on November 8.