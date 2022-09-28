The rupee on Wednesday fell by 40 paise to hit a record low of 81.90 against the US dollar, PTI reported.

At 9.30 am, the domestic currency was trading at 81.86 a dollar, down 0.42% from its previous close of 81.58.

The domestic currency had breached the 81-mark for the first time on September 23. It had finished trading at an all-time closing low of 80.98 on that day.

Meanwhile, equity markets fell on Monday as the 30-share BSE Sensex lost 608.8 points to 56,498.72 in early trade. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty also slumped by 182 points to 16,825.40.