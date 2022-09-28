Eight persons died and 14 others were injured on Wednesday after a private bus collided with a truck near Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, PTI reported.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pritam Pal Singh said that the bus was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara when the collision happened on a bridge on National Highway 730. “Efforts are on to identify the deceased,” Singh added.

Additional District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar said those injured were taken to the local district hospital, while some were referred to Lucknow, according to ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is distressed by the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Those injured will receive a compensation of Rs 50,000 each, his office said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed officials to conduct relief and rescue work expeditiously.