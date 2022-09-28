A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Centre bans Popular Front of India and its associates for five years: The Muslim organisation along with its affiliates have been involved in ‘violent terrorist activities’, a government notification alleged.
  2. Anil Chauhan to be next chief of defence staff: The post had been lying vacant since Bipin Rawat died in a plane crash on December 8 in Tamil Nadu.
  3. RB Sreekumar, co-accused of Teesta Setalvad, gets interim bail in Gujarat riots forgery case: The Gujarat High Court will hear his plea along with that of Setalvad’s on November 15.
  4. CJI Gogoi sexual harassment case report should have been made public, says retired SC judge: Justice Indira Banerjee was part of the inquiry panel which held there was “no substance” in the allegations made in 2019 by a staff member of the court.
  5. Rupee hits record low of 81.90 against US dollar: During intra-day trading, the rupee had plunged to 81.98 against the American currency. The domestic currency had breached the 81-mark for the first time last week.
  6. R Venkataramani to take over as attorney general from October 1: He will succeed KK Venugopal, whose tenure as the highest-ranked law officer of the Union government will end on September 30.
  7. Bengal government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme illegal, holds Calcutta High Court: The state has ‘transgressed the limit of delegation’ as there is no provision for the facility under the National Food Security Act, the judges said.
  8. SC to examine if pleas challenging demonetisation have become an academic exercise: A five-judge constitution bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna posted the matter for hearing on October 12.
  9. Dearness Allowance hiked by 4% for central government employees: The Dearness Relief has also been increased by 4% for pensioners.
  10. NIA court begins hearing discharge applications of accused persons in Bhima Koregaon case: This is the first step towards framing of charges in the case in which trial has not started four years after it was registered.