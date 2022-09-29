Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached New Delhi late on Wednesday night to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday as suspense continued over his candidature for the post of the party president.

A crisis erupted on September 25 after a large section of Congress MLAs boycotted a meeting called in Jaipur to pass a resolution empowering the party president to pick Gehlot’s successor. The MLAs instead went to the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and submitted their resignation amid speculation that Gehlot’s rival Sachin Pilot could be appointed the next chief minister.

The legislators have demanded that the new chief minister of Rajasthan should be chosen from the pool of MLAs who had kept the government afloat when Pilot staged a revolt against the Congress in August 2020, triggering a political crisis. The Congress has issued show cause notices to three of Gehlot’s close aides for the rebellion in the party’s Rajasthan unit.

No action has been taken against Gehlot and it is not clear if the 71-year-old will enter the contest for the party’s presidential election.

After arriving in Delhi, Gehlot on Wednesday told reporters that the Congress worked in a disciplined way and would be “able to resolve the internal politics within the family”.

Gehlot asked the media to focus on the issues plaguing India. “Authors, journalists are being called anti-nationals and jailed,” he said. “We worry for them and Rahul Gandhi is on yatra for them.”

ये हमारी पार्टी की परम्परा आज भी है, 50 साल से देख रहा हूँ, नबर वन जो होता है कांग्रेस प्रेसिडेंट, इंदिरा जी के वक्त से मैं देख रहा हूँ, राजीव जी के वक्त से मैं देख रहा हूँ, चाहे नरसिम्हा राव जी थे, सोनिया गांधी जी कांग्रेस प्रेसिडेंट हैं, हमेशा कांग्रेस के अंदर डिसिप्लिन है। pic.twitter.com/MrayXZDNyM — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 28, 2022

Before the rebellion by his supporters, Gehlot was the frontrunner in the race for the post of the party chief, election for which will take place on October 17. The process for filing nominations opened on September 24 and so far none have been filed.

With only one day left before nominations close, reports on Thursday said former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has decided to contest the presidential poll. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will file his nomination on Friday.

The last time the Congress saw any non-Gandhi in the running for party chief was in 2000, when Jitendra Prasada had lost to Sonia Gandhi.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates will vote in the party’s presidential poll.