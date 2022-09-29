The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Taloja jail authorities to admit activist Gautam Navlakha to a hospital for medical check up and treatment, reported Live Law. The court said he will remain under police custody during his treatment.

The court had initially passed an order allowing Navlakha’s plea to be released from prison and put under house arrest. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed it, saying that he has not been able to look into the matter.

The court then said it would look into the matter of placing Navlakha under house arrest on October 21.

Navlakha, 70, is an accused person in the Bhima Koregaon case, which pertains to caste violence in a village near Pune in 2018. He was among 16 people arrested for allegedly plotting the violence.

The activist had approached the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court dismissed his petition in April to be placed under house arrest. Navlakha had cited his ill health and poor facilities at the Taloja Jail as reasons for his demand.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had asked the National Investigation Agency and Maharashtra government to submit their responses on his plea.

Poor health facilities for jailed activists

Navlakha had filed his petition demanding house arrest after his co-accused tribal rights activist Stan Swamy died during his time in custody in July last year.

Swamy, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease and also contracted the coronavirus infection while in prison, was repeatedly denied bail despite his deteriorating health condition. He was 84.

Before Swamy’s death, the National Investigation Agency had refused to give him a straw and sipper which he needed to drink water as he suffered from Parkinson’s disease. The items were allowed only after outrage on social media.

Another co-accused, 82-year-old Varavara Rao was admitted to hospital, and later released on medical bail after he argued before the Bombay High Court that there was “reasonable apprehension” that he would die in custody.

In November 2020, the High Court directed Taloja jail authorities to shift him to Nanavati Hospital, saying that he was almost on his deathbed.