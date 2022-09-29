Nine of 29 passengers have gone missing after a boat capsized in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday, reported state-based television channel News Live.

Dhubri revenue circle officer and magistrate Sanju Das, a land record officer and an Assam State Disaster Management Authority official are among those missing after the boat hit a post and overturned in the Brahmaputra River, said the state disaster management authority.

The State Disaster Response Force, along with residents, are helping rescue the passengers, said Dhubri Deputy Commissioner MP Anbamuthan.

The National Disaster Response Force, and Border Security Force teams have also been called in for the search and rescue operations, reported the Hindustan Times.

The team of officials had gone to inspect an erosion-hit area in Dhubri and was on its way back when the boat accidentally hit an underwater pillar of the Dhubri-Fulbari bridge, which is under construction, an unidentified official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority told The Indian Express.

The authorities have not confirmed any casualties yet as the rescue operations are still underway.