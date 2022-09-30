Comedian Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, on Friday announced that he will quit the program after hosting it for seven years.

In a video statement shared on Twitter, the 38-year-old said that he wanted to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy.

“We have laughed together, we have cried together,” he said. “But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

Noah took over as host of The Daily Show after Jon Stewart signed off in 2015.

During his stint, he spoke about the pressing issues in the United States, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2021 attacks on the Capitol.

“I spent two years in my apartment [during Covid-19], not on the road,” the South African comedian said in his address. “Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realised that there is another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring.”

Noah expressed his gratitude to his audience, The Daily Show team and to Comedy Central, who he said “believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world”.

Comedy Central in a statement said that the network had been working with Noah for a long time to find a way for him to maintain the demanding schedule, The New York Times reported. “With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps,” it added.

Social media users said that they were sad to hear Noah’s departure announcement.

I was a fresh faced 43 year old getting my big break and @Trevornoah was gracious enough to have me on @TheDailyShow. He let me do my thing. He was a great scene partner, a fantastic host and I wish him the best in his TREMENDOUS future endeavors! pic.twitter.com/jetisw8HrJ — Tony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) September 30, 2022

One of the absolute best guys in late night. Will miss @Trevornoah delivering his nightly acerbic monologues and being the voice of many of us young progressive POCs, but there’s so much power in leaving at the top of your game and we know he’s only just getting started. ❤️ https://t.co/3VIXMeWCVl — Piya Sinha-Roy (@PiyaSRoy) September 30, 2022

End of the Trevor Noah Era. He grew into it and did a great job. https://t.co/XkLHoW1Y7o — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 30, 2022

So sad about this Trevor Noah news... happy for him, but sad for us. The Daily Social Distancing Show almost single-handedly got me through the worst of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/uYejFMKpGX — Lisa Lagace (@lisalagace) September 30, 2022

Noah raised important issues



Play

Play